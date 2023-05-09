Karl Curry, of Hipsburn Crescent, carried out the offence in June 2020, when he was alone with the child.

The victim told Curry to stop as he began the assault, but when he didn’t she bit him in self-defence and managed to get away.

She then bravely told family and friends of her ordeal and they contacted Northumbria Police, whose officers immediately launched an investigation.

Karl Curry, from Alnwick, has been jailed after sexually assaulting a girl.

Curry was arrested but in interview denied sexually assaulting the victim.

He was subsequently charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of voyeurism against the victim, which he initially denied, but pleaded guilty to all offences two weeks ahead of his trial, which was listed at Newcastle Crown Court in March.

He was then remanded in custody.

At the same court on Friday, May 5, Curry, 34, was sentenced to a total of a total four years and three months in prison.

He was also made subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He will also remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Following the sentencing, detective sergeant Jaclyn Younger, of the force’s safeguarding department, said: “Curry’s victim has shown huge bravery throughout this process and I sincerely hope the sentence which has been handed down provides her and her family with a degree of closure.”

DS Younger added: “This sentence serves as a stark warning to those despicable people among us who believe they can get away with sexually assaulting children – we will do everything possible to bring you to justice.