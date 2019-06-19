Alnwick Gardens worker who tried to kill lover too 'unwell' to attend court in latest day of trial
One of two brothers standing trial following an incident that left an Alnwick couple with stab wounds is ‘unwell’ and cannot attend court today.
Brett Fenwick, 35, attempted to murder mum-of-three Louise Pearce – with whom he had been having a secret affair.
However he and his brother Blaine deny causing grievous bodily harm with intent to her partner Gareth Mallaburn in the early hours of December 27, 2018.
The Fenwick brothers, of Lower Barresdale, have been standing trial at Newcastle Crown Court this week.
All four worked together at Alnwick Gardens at the time of the affair.
This morning however the jury were sent home by Judge Penny Moreland after Brett Fenwick was unable to attend court.
Judge Moreland told jurors: “You will notice Brett Fenwick is not in the dock.
“He is unwell today and unable to be here so he is absent with my permission.
“That means that we can’t make any progress with the case.
“This is common I’m afraid. An awful lot of people have to be here present and correct in order for the case to continue.
“I am afraid that all I can say is we are not going to do any work on the trial today.”
However she added that the trial is still ‘well on schedule’.
The jury was sent home for the day, asked to be back ready to start again at 10.30am on Thursday.
The case continues