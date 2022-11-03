Alnwick flats served with closure order following anti-social behaviour

The three-month closure order secured from North Northumbria Magistrates Court bans anybody apart from the tenant and professional bodies from entering either of the Towergate premises.

It follows an investigation by anti-social behaviour officers from Northumberland County Council’s housing service, assisted by Northumbria Police.

Numerous complaints from local residents had been received about disorder and anti-social behaviour occurring at the block of flats.

Towergate flats, Alnwick.

The properties are managed by Northumberland County Council on behalf of Gentoo.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for community services, said: "The behaviour of this group has had a significant impact on other residents living in and around Towergate.

“Despite our efforts to resolve the problems our warnings were ignored. We hope that these closure orders send out a strong message that behaviour which ruins the quality of life for other people in Northumberland will not be tolerated.

"Our tenants and other residents in the area have a right to live in their homes in peace and without fear and no one is untouchable.”

Penalties for breaching the order include a hefty fine or a possible jail term.

Sergeant Duncan Budge of Northumbria Police said: “Securing this order was a fantastic outcome for the communities of Towergate.

“Nobody should be made to feel intimidated or frightened in their own home, and that’s why we have done everything possible in order to shut this address down to visitors.”

He added: “We will continue to closely monitor the area, and should anyone breach this order, they will face criminal repercussions and potential time behind bars.

