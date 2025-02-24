Alnmouth WI members have expressed their dismay after the theft of two commemorative benches.

The teak Sissinghurst Lutyen benches were stolen from burgage land in Alnmouth, next to the Alnmouth Village golf course, despite being bolted down with specialist metal fixings.

The benches commemorated the centenary of Alnmouth WI, and were placed in a carefully chosen location next to its commemorative oak tree, for walkers and passers to sit and take in the fabulous sea and golf course views.

The theft occurred sometime last week but two suspicious white vans were seen around the area on Thursday evening.

One of the benches stolen in Alnmouth.

Alnmouth WI president Kathryn Archibald said: “The WI ladies are disturbed and disgusted that in a beautiful village like Alnmouth such a theft would occur, and as a community based organisation feel very upset at the loss of their commemorative benches.

"The benches held a special place in many people’s hearts, both local and visitors. One lady regularly travelled for miles to sit and picnic on the benches as they brought back fond childhood memories of visiting Alnmouth with her parents, so much so that she donated funds for the maintenance of the benches. Sadly, her donation and our time and effort in maintaining the benches has all been in vain.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “On Thursday (February 20), we received a report of theft in the area of Marine Road in Alnmouth.

“It was reported that two commemorative seating benches had been stolen.

Alnmouth WI's benches were stolen.

“The theft is believed to have taken place anytime between February 10 and February 20.

“Since the report was made, a number of enquiries have been carried out by our officers to locate those responsible.

“Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact us via direct message on social media, instant chat on our website, or submit a report form online quoting the crime reference number 020242H/25.

“For those unable to contact us online, please call 101.”