Alnmouth residents left angry after 'dangerous' broken glass and beer cans littered on beach

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 10:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Concerns have been raised after broken glass bottles and empty beer cans were found littered on Alnmouth beach.

On Saturday morning, early dog walkers were disgusted to discover a large quantity of rubbish strewn on the dunes and beach close to Alnmouth Villlage Golf Club.

Residents collected 15 bags of rubbish before many visitors arrived to enjoy the bank holiday weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The debris included large quantities of plastic bags and bottles, empty beer cans and glass bottles, many of which were broken.

Alnmouth beach: File picture by Gill BattyeAlnmouth beach: File picture by Gill Battye
Alnmouth beach: File picture by Gill Battye

The recently refurbished public toilets were also vandalised on the same night. A mirror was broken and the alarms were also smashed

One resident said: "This happens every year. We don’t mind kids coming here, but why do they have to leave so much rubbish. Who do they think clears it up and do they ever consider what the broken glass could do to the feet of young children and dogs - it is very dangerous. They show no consideration.”

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice