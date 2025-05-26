Alnmouth residents left angry after 'dangerous' broken glass and beer cans littered on beach
On Saturday morning, early dog walkers were disgusted to discover a large quantity of rubbish strewn on the dunes and beach close to Alnmouth Villlage Golf Club.
Residents collected 15 bags of rubbish before many visitors arrived to enjoy the bank holiday weekend.
The debris included large quantities of plastic bags and bottles, empty beer cans and glass bottles, many of which were broken.
The recently refurbished public toilets were also vandalised on the same night. A mirror was broken and the alarms were also smashed
One resident said: "This happens every year. We don’t mind kids coming here, but why do they have to leave so much rubbish. Who do they think clears it up and do they ever consider what the broken glass could do to the feet of young children and dogs - it is very dangerous. They show no consideration.”