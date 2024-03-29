Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The alleged murder victim has been named as Andrew Darn, 35, of North Shields.

Just after 8.40am on Wednesday morning, the force received a report via the ambulance service of concern for the welfare of a man outside a premises on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate in the North Shields area.

Emergency services attended and found a man with serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Andrew Darn, 35, of North Shields. Approved picture submitted to media by Northumbria Police.

Despite best efforts by medical staff, and members of the public who performed CPR until paramedics arrived, the man was confirmed as deceased at the scene.

Andrew’s next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.

An investigation was immediately launched by the Major Incident Team and a 68-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Yesterday evening (Thursday), Alder Willis, 68, of Allanville, Camperdown, North Tyneside, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith from Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family and loved ones at this difficult time as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“We ask that they are given the time and space they need to grieve and process what has happened.

“Our investigation is very much on-going and we have now charged one person in connection with Andrew’s death.

“Officers will remain at the scene and across the wider area as they carry out a range of enquiries and we’d encourage anyone who has information to speak to them or report to us directly.”

Det Ch Insp Smith added: “At this time, I’d like to reiterate that those involved are believed to be known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“I’d also like to remind the public that this is a live investigation and to avoid speculation which could now impact any future trial.

“We do not tolerate violence on our streets and I want to assure our communities we will do all we can to get answers for Andrew’s family.”

The woman in her 50s who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released with no further action to be taken.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers using the ‘Report’ pages of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference: NP-20240327-0154.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with this investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online: Public Portal (Public Portal (mipp.police.uk))