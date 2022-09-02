Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the Gallagher Park area in Bedlington on Wednesday evening after reported disorder during an unofficial gathering.

Northumbria Police says it is aware that a number of follow-up events are potentially being planned to take place across the force area.

In relation to Wednesday night, a force spokesperson said: “Overnight on Wednesday, officers received multiple reports of disorder in the Gallagher Park area in Bedlington, following an unofficial large gathering.

“A teenager has subsequently reported that she had been raped.

“An investigation has been launched by detectives from the force’s Safeguarding Department and the victim is currently being supported by specially-trained officers.

“Extensive inquiries have been on-going since the report was made and additional patrols have been carried out in the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the online reporting tool on our website, by calling 101, or alternatively you can report a crime or suspicious activity to us using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website.”

They added: “Meanwhile, in attendance at the event, officers were made aware three teenagers had been approached and had their mobile phones stolen.

“A number of inquiries were carried out and officers later made an arrest in Kenton in connection with the robberies.

“A 14-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the robberies and was due to appear at court today.”

In relation to illegal raves, Chief Superintendent Karl Wilson said: “We are aware of a number of pop-up events, or raves, potentially being planned to take place across the force area this weekend.

“These are not official events. They do not have the proper licences, insurance or security required to qualify as safe, well-managed and legal gatherings.

“We are aware of a number of proposed locations for these impromptu events and we will be increasing our patrols and officer presence in these areas.

“Our message to anyone planning on turning up is simple – don’t.

“Meanwhile, we would also ask all parents to be mindful of where their children are this weekend.

“It is believed some parents dropped their children off on Wednesday night at Gallagher Park, likely under the illusion it was an official and properly organised event.