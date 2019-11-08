Alert over scam email claiming to be from Apple about War of Nations mobile phone game

Residents are being warned about scam emails.

Northumberland’s County Council’s Public Protection Trading Standards team has recently been made aware of an email referring to the successful payment for the game ‘War of Nations’ at a cost of $29.98.

However it indicates to residents that they can ‘cancel and get a full refund’ by using a hyperlink. Throughout the email the word cancel is repeatedly spelled as ‘cancle’.

All residents are warned not to press unknown ‘links’ as they can lead to fake websites which try and trick the user into entering sensitive information such as passwords and banking details.

Sometimes these websites also attempt to install malware, viruses or spyware on the recipient’s computer, which then enables someone to take control of the computer and steal personal and sensitive information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Soderquest, the council’s head of housing and public protection, said: “The phishing emails that we receive in our inbox are increasingly well written, personalised, contain the logos and language of brands we know and trust and are crafted in such a way that it's difficult to distinguish between an official email and a fake email drafted by a scammer.”

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member with responsibility for public protection said: “It’s sad that there are people out there who devote so much time and effort to ripping off other people. It does mean that everyone has to be careful.

“People have to be wary when they receive calls or emails from an unknown or unexpected source because, all too often, these are part of a scam. Many originate from abroad and are hard to investigate.”’

“We advise all consumers to be wary and don’t be pressured or tricked into providing your bank details.”