Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been convicted of the murder of North Tyneside man Andrew Darn.

Following an almost two-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Alder Willis was found guilty of murder and possession of a bladed article by a jury. He had pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The 68-year-old, of Allanville, Camperdown, North Tyneside, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 9am on March 27 this year, Northumbria Police officers were called to Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed.

Andrew Darn.

Emergency services attended and found a man with a single stab wound to his chest.

The man, later identified as 35-year-old Andrew Darn, was assisted at the scene by members of the public who performed CPR until emergency services were able to attend.

Unfortunately, despite the efforts of medical staff, Andrew died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just an hour later, having fled the scene, Willis attended the Middle Engine Lane police station.

Alder Willis.

An investigation launched by the Major Investigation Team revealed that the assault came as a culmination of a long-standing dispute, originally over parking, amongst two neighbouring premises – of which Willis was an owner and Andrew Darn an employee.

Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a truly tragic case in which a beloved family man has lost his life. Our thoughts very much remain with Andrew’s heartbroken loved ones as he leaves behind a fiancée and three beloved children.

“Today, a man has been found guilty of murder, but no conviction or any length of sentence will ever bring Andrew back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is never any justification for carrying a knife, or any weapon, but for Andrew’s death to come as a result of a disagreement over something as trivial as parking is truly reprehensible.”

Det Ch Inp Smith added: “We want to send a clear message to anyone who chooses to carry a weapon of any kind or believes that violence is acceptable that the consequences can be devastating.

“Not only could you take away someone else’s future and destroy the lives of their loved ones, but also ruin your own and those of your family and friends.”