Actor Stephen Tompkinson, Whitley Bay resident and star of DCI Banks, arrives at Newcastle Crown Court ahead of GBH trial
Actor Stephen Tompkinson, known for his roles in DCI Banks and Drop the Dead Donkey, has arrived in court ahead of his trial for grievous bodily harm.
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
The 57-year-old, who lives in Whitley Bay, denies the charge and is claiming that he acted in self defence.
The trial at Newcastle Crown Court starts today and is expected to last for four days.
It is alleged that he inflicted grievous bodily harm on Karl Poole on May 30, 2021.