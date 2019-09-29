A1 near Belford to be closed for six hours as woman, man and two children sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash
The A1 road near the village of Belford has been closed in both directions as emergency services deal with a serious crash which has resulted in four people being sent to hospital.
Northumbria Police, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service are at the scene of the crash on the A1 involving multiple vehicles.
At around 8.05pm on Sunday, September 29, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “We are currently dealing with a collision on the A1 Northbound at Belford by-pass. The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.”
The North East Ambulance Service were called at 6.15pm to the scene where there was multiple people who had been injured.
An air ambulance, two road ambulances, two clinical care managers and a HART vehicle were sent to the scene.
A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: “There have been a number of casualties, with some trapped.
“A woman has been air lifted to the RVI with chest and abdominal injuries.
“A man with pelvic injuries along with two children who are also injured have been taken by road to the RVI.”
Road users who are travelling in the area are being diverted through Belford’s local roads. Drivers are being advised to follow the solid black triangle diversion symbol.
At around 8.40pm, a spokesperson for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “NFRS have now left the scene.
“Police advise the road to be closed for at least six hours while investigations take place.”