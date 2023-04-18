Newcastle Crown Court.

Ann Chissel, 55, of East Ancroft, Farm Cottage, near Berwick, was given power of attorney over Ruby Pringle's money, which came from the proceeds of the sale of her home.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that instead of taking care of the cash, Chissel spent it on herself and even had a holiday to the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court: “She had abused her position of trust, used funds belonging to her mother for her own benefit.”

The court heard Chissel used the money to finance her “day to day lifestyle” and admitted she had been on holidays during the period of offending.

Mr Wardlaw told the court Mrs Pringle has since passed away, but in a video interview with detectives before her death she said she felt “rotten” whenshe realised her money had gone.

Mr Wardlaw added: “She had trusted the defendant with her life really. She never thought she would do what she has done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chissel admitted fraud of £30,973 between August 2017 and December 2019.

Ian O'Rourke, defending, said Chissel had started gambling to pay off £10,000 debt, but made her financial position worse.

Mr O'Rourke said Chissel did not use her mother's money for “an extravagant lifestyle”, but added: “There was a trip to America, to visit her son in Chicago.

“She does feel a great deal of shame and remorse for her conduct.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced Chissel, who has never been in trouble before and he said is capable of rehabilitation, to 18 months imprisonment, suspendedfor two years, with a six-month night time curfew.