10-year-old schoolboy praised for call to police after spotting house fire

Zak Dean, a 10-year-old schoolboy, rang 999 after spotting a house fire in Ashington when he was playing in a park in May.

Zak and two of his friends saw flames coming from the roof of a house on Rowlington Terrace in Ashington and realised they needed to get help.

Zak used what he had learned from SafetyWorks.

He called 999 and asked for fire services and an ambulance and they both attended along with Northumbria Police. The fire was brought under control by around 6.30pm, however firefighters and officers remained on the scene into the evening.

One person was taken to hospital after suffering from burns.

Zak had just recently received a workshop at SafetyWorks, an interactive safety centre operated by the Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service, where he learned about what to do in an emergency and how to call emergency services.

He said: “I remembered what the officer told me and knew I had to call 999 to get the fire brigade and maybe an ambulance. I told them what I saw and roughly where we were and they were able to track my location with the phone and came straight away.

“We kept screaming ‘fire!’ to warn anyone who might have been in the house to get out.”

Zak was praised by one of the officers who organised the workshop and one of Northumbria Police’s top officers. They personally thanked him and presented him with a commendation signed by Northumbria Police’s Chief Constable Winton Keenen.

