Crews have been working to tackle a wildfire at Linhope Estate.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service received the first call to attend on July 30 and has been on scene daily, working with Estate staff to keep it under control.

A lightning strike is believed to have caused the fire and the dry weather has not helped.

Yesterday, the fire was pretty much out, apart from hot spots in a six-hectare area. A wet area was put around it to stop the fire spreading.