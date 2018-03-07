Creative arts day for Wooler students

Westfield Independent Day School for Girls invited 14 of Glendale Middle School’s Key Stage 2 girls to attend a creative arts day.

The day was structured in such a way that pupils experienced art, music, drama and domestic-science workshops. The event was completely free and Westfield even provided minibus transport.

The girls thoroughly enjoyed the valuable experience and met lots of friends, along with inspiring teachers.

Both Westfield and Glendale Middle believe that the creative arts contribute to a pupil’s personal development and well-being and recognise the value of inspiring pupils in the arts and the long-term benefits this can bring to individuals.

To this end, the girls were delighted to have attended and were proud to have won many of the competitions held that day.