Creating a community of coffee lovers which cares

An Alnwick-based company has launched a website selling compostable coffee capsules, freshly-roasted beans and loose-leaf tea pyramids.

Coffee & Kin’s capsules are compatible with Nespresso machines, while their single-origin whole beans are roasted on Holy Island and their tea pyramids are biodegradable.

Their mission is to get people drinking delicious-tasting coffee at home and to do some good – their coffee has been ethically sourced from small coffee farms and cooperatives worldwide, ensuring customers get a great-quality product and farmers get a fair price.

Mark Oldfield, director at Coffee & Kin, said: “We really want to create a new community of coffee lovers in the UK, who are passionate about specialty coffee and the people who make it.

“We recognise that good coffee is a lifestyle choice and intend to bring the enjoyment of drinking specialty coffee to as many homes and businesses as possible through both our capsules and beans.”

The company is run by Ruth, Kathryn, Mark and Chris, two sisters from Northumberland who happened to marry Aussie best friends.

Kathryn Hoskin said: “I lived in Australia for seven years with my husband Chris. He’s a coffee roaster and we also ran our own café in Adelaide.

“The coffee and café culture is a really important part of daily life in Australia. It’s full of really enthusiastic and fun people, who care about the coffee they drink and where it was sourced. We want to bring some of this excitement and coffee passion to the UK and build our very own Coffee & Kin community.”

Coffee & Kin’s motto is Brew Good. Do Good. Feel Good. At the heart of the company’s ethos is the desire to help those in need and give back to the community, which is why 1p from every coffee pod and 10p from every bag of coffee beans sold will be reinvested back into the coffee-growing communities through its Coffee &Kin Foundation.

Ruth Oldfield said: “It might only be small in the beginning, but hopefully in the future, the Coffee & Kin Foundation will be able to make a real difference to coffee farmers and the communities in which they live and work.

Customers can make one-off purchases or choose a monthly subscription at www.coffeeandkin.co.uk