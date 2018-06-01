Craster is seen in a different light!

A moody shot of Craster was the runaway winner in our search to find your favourite images of Northumberland.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland.

SECOND: Here's a serene scene on the River Wansbeck from Sheila Bell. 159 Facebook likes

Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes the previous week.

The atmospheric view from Kevin Temple, showing Craster in the gloom, was the runaway winner with 523 likes, more than the three runners-up put together.

In second place was a serene scene on the River Wansbeck from Sheila Bell, liked 159 times.

Third spot went to Darren Chapman’s relaxing shot of Bamburgh, with 138 likes.

THIRD: A stunning shot of Bamburgh by Darren Chapman. 134 Facebook likes

And it looks as though Warkworth Castle is holding up the sun in this clever picture from Joolly Smith, which finished the week in fourth, with 135 likes.

Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette and don’t forget to like your favourites.