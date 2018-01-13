Crash on A1 in Northumberland

A motorist was taken to hospital last night after a crash on the A1 near Morpeth.

Police were were called to the scene at 9.15pm. The vehicle had left the northbound carriageway of the Morpeth bypass.

The driver was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be serious. The road was closed for a short time while the incident was dealt with.

A spokeswoman for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service added: "At 9.15pm, appliances from Pegswood, West Hartford and Gosforth, as well as a Special Rescue Unit from West Hartford were mobilised to a road traffic collision on the A1, near Morpeth, and extricated one casualty who was then attended to by North East Ambulance Service."