Crash on A1 in north Northumberland

An incident involving several vehicles took place on the A1 just north of Alnwick this afternoon.

Police received the report just before 4pm after a vehicle went into a ditch on the southbound side of the A1 to the north of Alnwick, which then caused another accident.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service attended, but he road remained open throughout.

Occupants of the vehicles have been checked over and a police spokesman said there are no reports of any serious injuries at this stage.