Cramlington youth charity receives early Christmas present from Persimmon
Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project (CVYP) has been awarded £2,000 from housebuilder Persimmon as part of the company’s Community Champions initiative.
CVYP provides local young people with access to recreational and sporting activities to help encourage social skills and personal development.
The funding will enable CVYP to further invest in the activities they provide as well as outreach work within the local community.
Claire Gascoigne, Youth Development Coordinator at CYVP recently welcomed Persimmon North East Managing Director Stuart Grimes alongside Cramlington Mayor Helen Morris to formally take receipt of the donation.
Claire said: “We have seen a surge in numbers engaging with CVYP so we’re extremely grateful for this £2,000 donation.
“This money will enable us to continue to support children’s & young people's personal and social development as well as creating opportunities for volunteering, training and employment.”
Cllr Morris added “Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project is an invaluable asset to our community. This funding is therefore both much appreciated and also recognises the hard work of the team at CVYP.”
Stuart Grimes, managing director at Persimmon North East, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support such a fantastic community organisation in this way.
“As a local business, we always want to help support the communities in which we operate.
“We hope this money helps CVYP continue to deliver the excellent initiatives they run for local young people.”
Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme is open to all local charities, schools and community groups looking for funding with winners receiving between £1,000 and £6,000.