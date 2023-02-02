Cramlington street closed after suspected World War Two bomb found by builders
A suspected Second World War bomb was found on a Cramlington building site earlier today.
By Craig Buchan
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Residents were unable to access their homes as Churston Gardens was closed off by police, but access is now restored.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11am today, Thursday, we received a call about a suspected unexploded Second World War device located at an address in Churston Gardens, Cramlington.
“Officers and bomb disposal experts visited the scene.
"The device has now been disposed of safely and residents in the area are able to return to their homes."