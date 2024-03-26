Cramlington care home named in North East top 20 at review website's awards
Hartford Court in Cramlington was voted by residents and relatives into the list, compiled as part of the 2024 carehome.co.uk Awards.
The 68 bed care home, run by HC-One, received an overall score of 9.9 out of 10.
Hartford Court’s home manager, Kay Rudd, said: “Our residents and their families, friends, and loved ones are always at the heart of everything we do at Hartford Court and so it means the world to know that they recognise the dedication and kind care of the whole team.”
HC-One’s managing director, Lisa Morehead, added: “I am delighted that Hartford Court has been announced as a winner.
“This is an amazing achievement, which reaffirms our mission to be the first choice care home for residents, their loved ones, and our colleagues in each of the communities we serve.”