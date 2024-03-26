Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartford Court in Cramlington was voted by residents and relatives into the list, compiled as part of the 2024 carehome.co.uk Awards.

The 68 bed care home, run by HC-One, received an overall score of 9.9 out of 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartford Court’s home manager, Kay Rudd, said: “Our residents and their families, friends, and loved ones are always at the heart of everything we do at Hartford Court and so it means the world to know that they recognise the dedication and kind care of the whole team.”

Hartford Court staff and residents celebrate being named in the North East top 20. (Photo by HC-One)

HC-One’s managing director, Lisa Morehead, added: “I am delighted that Hartford Court has been announced as a winner.