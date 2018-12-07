Cracking down on wildlife crime in Northumberland

Northumbria Police is rolling out new ‘poaching packs’ to officers in a bid to crack down on wildlife crime.

The kits – which include guidance on prosecution and legislation – were designed to help officers provide better evidence for court when dealing with and investigating incidents such as poaching and hare coursing.

They were officially launched at a rural crime prevention event, hosted with the National Farmers’ Union.

The annual event, held at Hexham Mart, was also attended by gamekeepers and volunteers who took part in the latest crackdown on rural crime – Operation Checkpoint.

Wildlife officers were there to offer crime prevention advice to the public.