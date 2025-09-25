A teenager who took a knuckle duster with him on a night out in Alnwick and got involved in a scuffle with off-duty police officers has been sentenced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Wilson, 19, of Hipsburn Steadings, Lesbury, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon in a public place when he appeared in court last Thursday.

Berwick magistrates heard the offence took place in Fenkle Street in the early hours of May 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Rehanna Haque told the court that three off-duty police officers had been out drinking in the town and were intoxicated. PC Snowball and PC Walker were trying to help colleague PC Matthews get home as she was unable to stand.

Fenkle Street in Alnwick.

A friend of the defendant approached the pair to check on the woman’s welfare and find out what was going on but magistrates heard this led to the defendant getting involved in a ‘verbal altercation’ and ‘pushing and shoving’ with the men.

PC Walker claimed the defendant ‘lunged’ at him in an attempted headbutt but he moved out of the way. PC Walker and Snowball ‘took down the defendant’ and noticed he was wearing a gold knuckle duster. Emergency services were then called.

In defence, Ian O’Rourke told magistrates the off-duty officers had been in the Penny Black nightclub prior to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They leave the nightclub in an attempt to get a taxi but PC Matthews collapses in the road,” he told the court. “It’s in that context that the defendant’s friend comes along and intervenes and concerns are expressed.”

He told magistrates that the defendant took the knuckle duster out of his pocket and threw it across the street when he saw police arriving at the scene.

“He does not accept that he brandished it,” said Mr O’Rourke. “He threw it away because he didn’t want to end up in the dock.

"No-one should be going out in public with a weapon. There was disorder but it was not serious. There was nothing more than a scuffle between two police officers and him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Probation officer Claire Jones made a pre-sentence report and said the defendant had been ‘trying to act hard’ in making the decision to take a knuckle duster with him.

"It was a ridiculous decision to make,” she said. “He never at any point had thought of using it.”

Magistrates agreed with her recommendation to sentence him to a one year community order with 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay costs and a surcharge of £199.

John Fleet, chairman of the magistrates, said: “No-one here comes out smelling of roses. We don’t find there was any evidence of threats being made with the knuckle duster and we accept you simply tried to dispose of it. Of course, you should not have had it in the first place.”