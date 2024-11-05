A restaurant in Seahouses has been hit with a hefty fine for selling a meal containing traces of peanuts, even though the buyer specifically asked for one without.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spice House (SH) Ltd, located on Main Street, pleaded guilty to offences under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 and under the Food Safety Act 1990.

The business was fined £12,000, which was reduced to £6,666 for mitigation and an early guilty plea and ordered to pay £1,812.70 costs at Newcastle Magistrates Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a test purchase carried out by Northumberland Trading Standards in May last year, after a complaint about nuts in food was received from a holidaymaker staying in the village.

Spice House, Seahouses.

The holidaymaker had suffered an allergic reaction to food purchased from the restaurant despite advising they had a nut allergy.

A Trading Standards officer visited Spice House and ordered a curry stating very clearly she had an allergy and asked for the meal to be made without peanuts.

Once the meal was handed over and paid for, the officer advised that the meal would be sampled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nut and peanut allergies can cause a severe reaction called anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis may begin with some of the same symptoms as a less severe reaction, but then quickly worsens, leading someone to have trouble breathing, feeling lightheaded, or to pass out. If it is not treated quickly, anaphylaxis can be life-threatening.

The meal was sent to the Public Analyst who found it contained traces of peanuts rendering the food unsafe and considered injurious to the health of a person with an allergy to peanuts, and that it was not what the consumer had requested.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for Protecting our Communities said: “This case clearly demonstrates that non-compliance with food safety laws designed to protect individuals with allergies is a serious matter and should serve as a warning to other establishments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is estimated that two million people in the UK live with a food allergy and that around 10 people die in the UK each year as a direct result of an allergic reaction due to undeclared allergenic ingredients or poor food preparation practices.

“This is an issue that every takeaway, restaurant and food supplier has to make a top priority,” said Cllr Stewart. “Our officers are happy to advise business owners if they have any concerns at all. We would much rather provide advice and support to businesses rather than prosecute, but we will do so where the circumstances support it.”

Darin Wilson, Head of Public Protection at Northumberland County Council said: “It is essential that every takeaway, restaurant and food supplier does everything they can to make allergenic ingredients known to consumers and ensure that the information they give is up to date.

"Caterers also need to consider how they handle ingredients containing allergens and have policies and procedures in place to deal with them and ensure that all staff are fully trained in knowing and understanding what these are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also important to tell staff about any food allergies every time food is ordered from restaurants or takeaways, even when you are a regular customer. This is because ingredients may change over time.”