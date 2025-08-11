Repeat 'sexual predator' from Northumberland put behind bars

A dangerous predator has been jailed after engaging in sexual communications with someone he believed was a child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfred Liddle, 32, is now behind bars after being sentenced by a judge following a complex police operation by officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) and Northumbria Police’s MOSOVO Safeguarding teams.

Liddle, of no fixed abode but believed to be from the Ashington area, believed he was talking to a 14-year-old girl online and persisted to send her sexually explicit messages and images of himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Liddle didn’t know was he was actually speaking to a NEROCU police officer.

Alfred Liddle.

During the investigation, it was revealed Liddle already had a Sex Offender Notification and Sexual Harm Prevention Order against him and had breached both.

Officers arrested Liddle in April and he was charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, inciting a child in sexual activity, sending photographs or film of genitals to a child, breach of Sexual Harm Prevention Order and breach of Sex Offender Notification Requirements.

Liddle appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on June 10 and pleaded guilty to all charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, August 11, he appeared before the same court and was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, with an extended licence period of a further two years and nine months.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Lee Robertson, said: “This case has resulted in a repeat sexual predator behind bars, and I want to thank all those who worked to ensure this outcome.

“Liddle thought he could keep offending without consequences but he has learned that our officers will not stop in their pursuit of abusers.

“Under Operation Sentinel, our regional approach to tacking serious and organised crime, we will continue to investigate these online offences to safeguard children and protect the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have concerns about child abuse or want to report a crime, then you can contact your local police force via their website or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. If you have been impacted by this case, please reach out to relevant organisations.