North Shields woman given six year dog ban after starving underweight puppy
Kirsty Gilbert, aged 40, hadn’t fed eight-month-old bull breed, Tia properly for weeks and had also failed to take the dog to a vet within an agreed time period.
The puppy, who was found at the property in February, has since made a full recovery and will now be rehomed.
At a sentencing hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on 19th of November, Gilbert was found guilty of three offences contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
The court was told that an RSPCA Inspector had gone to the property on 25th February this year after the charity had received reports about the welfare of a dog.
She was given a warning notice about the puppy’s weight and told to ring her vet on Monday to get an appointment – either that day or the next, which she failed to do.
Along with police officers, RSPCA Inspector Helen Bestwick made a follow up visit to Gilbert’s house later that day.
In her written evidence, Helen said: “Miss Gilbert stated there was nothing wrong with the dog, that she wasn’t thin and was fed one tin of dog food a day.
“I noticed immediately that she was in a thin bodily condition with her ribs and spine protruding.
“She had fur loss on her tail and all feet, there were also scabs on her feet and ears.
"Her coat was urine stained especially and she smelt strongly of ammonia.”
The puppy was seized by police and taken to a vet, before going to a private boarding facility where she gained weight well.
In her written evidence to the court, the vet who examined Tia, said: “It is my opinion that Tia suffered from starvation for a minimum of two months.
"The suffering would have been preventable by providing adequate nutrition.”
In mitigation the court heard that Gilbert had ‘suffered significantly’ with her mental health and accepted that she was not capable of looking after animals.
A 12 month community order, to include 12 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a six month mental health treatment requirement was also imposed, as well as a £40 fine and £200 in costs.