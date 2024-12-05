A North Shields woman who starved her underweight puppy for at least two months has been disqualified from keeping dogs for six years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty Gilbert, aged 40, hadn’t fed eight-month-old bull breed, Tia properly for weeks and had also failed to take the dog to a vet within an agreed time period.

The puppy, who was found at the property in February, has since made a full recovery and will now be rehomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a sentencing hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on 19th of November, Gilbert was found guilty of three offences contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Tia, eight-month-old bull dog breed, was starved and is now at a healthy weight ready to be rehomed.

The court was told that an RSPCA Inspector had gone to the property on 25th February this year after the charity had received reports about the welfare of a dog.

She was given a warning notice about the puppy’s weight and told to ring her vet on Monday to get an appointment – either that day or the next, which she failed to do.

Along with police officers, RSPCA Inspector Helen Bestwick made a follow up visit to Gilbert’s house later that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her written evidence, Helen said: “Miss Gilbert stated there was nothing wrong with the dog, that she wasn’t thin and was fed one tin of dog food a day.

“I noticed immediately that she was in a thin bodily condition with her ribs and spine protruding.

“She had fur loss on her tail and all feet, there were also scabs on her feet and ears.

"Her coat was urine stained especially and she smelt strongly of ammonia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The puppy was seized by police and taken to a vet, before going to a private boarding facility where she gained weight well.

In her written evidence to the court, the vet who examined Tia, said: “It is my opinion that Tia suffered from starvation for a minimum of two months.

"The suffering would have been preventable by providing adequate nutrition.”

In mitigation the court heard that Gilbert had ‘suffered significantly’ with her mental health and accepted that she was not capable of looking after animals.

A 12 month community order, to include 12 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a six month mental health treatment requirement was also imposed, as well as a £40 fine and £200 in costs.