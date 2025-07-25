A domestic abuser who killed his partner, a mum of two young children, at their home in the Scottish Borders has been jailed for life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corey Dryden pleaded guilty last month to murdering 31-year-old Megan Hughes at their property on Windram Road in Chirnside, on February 9 this year.

On Wednesday, Dryden was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh to 18 years minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Dryden subjected Ms Hughes to a “sustained and savage attack” using a kitchen knife and a claw hammer. A post mortem examination revealed she had been stabbed 27 times.

Corey Dryden.

Dryden then waited more than two hours before calling emergency services, falsely stating at first that Ms Hughes had stabbed herself.

He later admitted to attacking her but claimed it was in self-defence.

Moira Orr, from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, described Dryden as a “violent” and “dangerous” man who killed his partner in a place where “she had the right to be safe”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His cruel and callous actions have robbed Megan of her future and left her family and loved ones to deal with this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts remain with them.” she said.

“Dryden has now been held accountable following this prosecution, which should send a clear message to perpetrators of domestic abuse.”

Police Scotland Detective Chief Inspector, Laura White, said: “This was a vicious and calculated attack by Dryden that tragically resulted in Megan’s death.

“His actions have robbed a family of their mum, daughter, granddaughter, sister and niece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts very much remain with Megan’s family and friends as they come to terms with what happened to her."

On sentencing, Lord Harrower said: “I am grateful to Megan’s former partner, her sister and her mother for providing me with detailed and moving accounts of what sort of woman Megan was, why she was special to them, and of the terrible devastation you have caused to her whole family.

“As Megan’s family has explained, such was the nature of the injuries you inflicted, they were deprived of the opportunity to look upon her face one last time.

“No sentence of this court can alleviate their anguish.”