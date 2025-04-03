Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has admitted killing two people – including a seven-year-old boy – in an explosion in Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Galbraith appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today (Thursday) where he pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, production of cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Shortly before 12.45am on October 16 last year, police were contacted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service who had responded to a fire at an address on Violet Close in the Benwell area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragically, seven-year-old Archie York died at the scene. The body of Jason Laws, 35, was recovered later the same day.

Reece Galbraith. Picture: Northumbria Police

Galbraith, 33, of Rectory Road, Gateshead, was arrested in December and subsequently charged.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing at the same court next month.

Following the fatal explosion, investigators from Northumbria Police worked with a range of partners to establish what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was through these enquiries it became clear a drugs lab to produce cannabis concentrates – known as ‘shatter’ or ‘butane honey oil’ – was being operated inside an address used by Galbraith and Jason Laws.

This in turn was then used to create cannabis edibles – also referred to as ‘gummies’.

The extraction process used to produce this Class B drug is highly dangerous.

Archie and his family were asleep in the premises directly above where this was taking place when the explosion occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a truly tragic case in which two people died, including young Archie who had his whole life ahead of him.

“Our thoughts remain with his family, friends and all those who have been left heartbroken by what has happened.

“At a time of unimaginable tragedy, the community has come together to support each other and provide the information we needed for such a complex investigation.

“The tireless work of all involved left Reece Galbraith with little choice but to plead guilty to all charges in the face of overwhelming evidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The process of creating ‘cannabis shatter’ and other drugs in this way is exceptionally dangerous.

“The truly devastating impact of this case should be enough to make anyone doing this to think again.

“We would also urge anyone who has any information about the production of drugs to come forward so we can take action – you could save someone’s life.”

Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Archie York, whose tragic death last year shocked the community of Benwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is clear from the evidence in this case that the explosion which took Archie’s life was caused by a build-up of butane in the address used by Jason Laws, who also died in the blast. That address had been the site of an illegal operation producing a highly concentrated form of cannabis, through a dangerous process involving the use of large quantities of flammable butane gas.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with Northumbria Police to build a robust case against Reece Galbraith for his involvement in that operation, which has been instrumental in securing his guilty pleas to all charges against him.

“We hope that today’s convictions bring some measure of comfort to the family of Archie York, at what must remain an incredibly difficult time for them.”

Northumbria Police are keen to hear from anyone who becomes aware of people buying, taking delivery of or being in possession of multiple butane cannisters, propane bottles or unusual looking stainless-steel equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you know of any suspected drug activity in your area, you are asked to contact the Force so they can act upon the information.

Anyone with information on suspected drug criminality can send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media, use the live chat option on their website or use the report forms, which can also be found there.

People can also call 101.

In an emergency always call 999.