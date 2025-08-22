Christopher Phillips.

A man has been detained in a high security hospital after he admitted killing a 40-year-old who was originally from the Berwick area.

Christopher Phillips was found with serious head injuries at Tennyson Court, just off Sunderland Road in the Felling area of Gateshead, on August 14, 2023.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Following Christopher’s death, a full investigation was launched and officers arrested a man in connection with the incident after their enquiries uncovered that the victim had been repeatedly struck with a barbell that caused his injuries.

Evan Lyons.

The arrested man – Evan Lyons – was forensically linked to the barbell.

Through their investigation, detectives found that Lyons had left his flat and attacked Christopher while he was in a corridor.

CCTV footage recovered from the area showed Lyons leaving the block of flats shortly after 7am on August 14, before briefly returning twice and then walking away from the area. He returned to Tennyson Court several hours later and was then arrested by officers.

Lyons was later charged with Christopher’s murder, which he initially denied.

In a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court in October last year, Lyons, now 28, admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, which prosecutors accepted. He was then remanded in custody.

At the same court on August 22, Lyons, of Tennyson Court, was told he will be detained in a secure hospital until he is deemed safe for release.

Following the hearing, Detective Superintendent Katie Smith of Northumbria Police, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “Firstly, I would like to pay tribute to Christopher’s family and loved ones for the courage and patience they have shown during the past two years.

“Christopher’s life was cruelly taken away in the most horrific way possible on August 14, 2023, and I hope that now Evan Lyons has been detained they are able to take some closure.

“Lyons’ actions on the morning that he attacked Christopher were completely senseless and have caused utter devastation to many people’s lives.

“There is never, ever an acceptable excuse for violence and if anyone takes the decision to resort to it, you are playing with other people’s lives and futures – as well as your own.”