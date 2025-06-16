A man who smashed a Berwick pub’s stained glass window after being asked to leave has appeared in court.

Magistrates heard that Connah Curry, 27, threw his glass through a window at the Red Lion on Castlegate on April 15.

Berwick Magistrates Court heard that six panes of glass had been broken and two more cracked, with the pub estimating the cost of replacement at between £2,500 and £5,000.

The incident was reported to police and an officer on mobile patrol spotted the defendant. The court hard that PC Nash tried to grab the defendant but he got free and ran off. He was chased to the Crispin Road area of Newfields but, when caught, refused to be handcuffed and more police officers had to be called.

The Red Lion pub on Castlegate, Berwick.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.

Ian O’Rourke, in mitigation, said: “This was not his finest hour and he offers no excuse whatsoever for his behaviour. He was drunk and became intoxicated while he was at the pub. He has no idea why he behaved in the way he did.”

He also noted that there had been no written estimate of the damage caused.

"At best it’s a guestimate of what the cost would be,” he told the court.

Magistrates were told the defendant had subsequently been banned from local pubs by members of the Pubwatch scheme.

After hearing from the probation service, magistrates ordered the defendant to do 100 hours unpaid work and pay costs of £199. However, no separate compensation order was made.