A heartbroken family have paid tribute to their “fiercely loyal” loved one – as the drunk driver who killed him is jailed for 12 years.

At around 1.40am on Sunday, November 20, 2022, police were alerted to a one-vehicle collision involving a white Hyundai i10 on the A191 travelling north at New York in North Tyneside.

Emergency services were swiftly deployed where a back-seat passenger from the car, 22-year-old Truman Hub from North Shields, was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation was immediately launched by officers in Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit to establish the circumstances leading up to Truman’s death.

They quickly discovered the driver of the Hyundai, Karla Dodds, was almost twice the drink-drive limit, and had six passengers in her car, before losing control and colliding with a lamppost.

Dodds, who was 22 at the time, was arrested after initially fleeing the scene of the crash, and later charged in early 2024 with causing death by dangerous driving.

Dodds, of Links Road in Whitley Bay, admitted causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol but denied dangerous driving.

However, after a four-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court, the now 25-year-old was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, March 20.

She appeared before the same court on Friday where a judge handed her a 12-year prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving, a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence for causing death by careless driving to run concurrently.

She was also given a driving ban of 13 years and nine months.

Speaking after the hearing on behalf of the wider family, Truman’s brother Hylton Laws, said: “After years of waiting for answers, our family has finally received a conclusion in court regarding the loss of our beloved son, brother, boyfriend, and friend, Truman. This has been an incredibly difficult journey, and the past week in court has been especially painful as we were forced to relive the tragic details of his passing.

“While nothing can ever bring Truman back, we take some comfort in knowing that this chapter – the questions of how and why – is now closed. Our focus now is on cherishing his memory, celebrating the person he was, and holding onto the love, laughter, and positivity he brought into all of our lives.

“Truman was a light in our world – kind, full of life, and always ready to lift others up with his warmth and humour. His energy was infectious, his laughter unmistakable, and his kindness limitless. But above all, Truman was fiercely loyal. He stood by those he loved without hesitation, always ready to support and protect them no matter what.

“Right up until the end, Truman embraced life with a deep commitment to treasuring every moment with his closest and dearest. Whether it was sharing laughter, offering support, or simply being present, he valued the people around him and made every second count. His absence is immeasurable, but his impact will never fade.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to PC Dave Parker, Sergeant Dave Roberts, and PC Aine O'Hare for their unfaltering support – not just during this difficult week in court, but throughout the entire investigation over the past few years. Their dedication and compassion have meant the world to us, and we will forever be grateful for their efforts in seeking justice for Truman.

“As a family, we now look ahead, holding Truman in our hearts always. We ask for privacy as we continue to heal, remembering him for the incredible person he was.”

Sergeant Dave Roberts, who led the investigation in Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to all of Truman’s family and loved ones as they continue to navigate a life without him in it.

“I have the upmost respect for how they have carried themselves through what has been such a devastating and tragic ordeal – and I’d like to commend the strength and composure they’ve shown throughout the lengthy proceedings.”

Sgt Roberts added: “Of course, any death on our roads is a tragedy but it’s even more poignant when it involves somebody so young, who was so loved, and had their whole life ahead of them.

“Dodds’ actions to drive under the influence and in such dangerous conditions – cramming six passengers into her small vehicle after a night out – has ultimately led to Truman losing his life.

“Not only that, but Dodds has demonstrated her lack of remorse after what happened, having been caught drug driving while waiting for her trial date at court. She was convicted in January of this year having been found to driving under the influence of drugs last November, just two years on.

“While no result will ever take away the pain that has been caused, I hope the fact that Dodds will spend a significant period of time in prison will help to bring a sense of closure for the family.

“A split decision to drive while under the influence can clearly ruin countless lives forever – and there is simply no excuse for putting other people at risk.

“We’ll continue to work together with our blue-light colleagues to keep everyone on our roads safe, and crackdown on those flouting the law.”