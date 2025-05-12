Hadston man admits drug driving

A Hadston drug driver has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Paul Hardy pleaded guilty to a drug driving charge when he appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates heard the 43-year-old, of Whitefield Crescent, was stopped by police near his home on January 27.

He was drug tested and found to have a quantity of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in his system which put him over the limit. THC is the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Ian O’Rourke, in mitigation, pointed out it had been a routine police stop and there had been nothing wrong with his driving.

He added: “He had a drink problem for many years and now doesn’t drink alcohol but does smoke cannabis. He had smoked cannabis the previous day and thought he would have been okay to drive.”

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £790.

