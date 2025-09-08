Drug dealer, drink driver and shop thief in court for offences in Northumberland

An Amble man has admitted a drug dealing offence.

Leslie Ramsay, 53, of Charles Road, appeared at Berwick Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to charges of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of amphetamine between November 3 and December 16.

James Long, prosecuting, said: “Police executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home and found cocaine and amphetamines.

"It’s clear from the evidence they discovered at the property, and admissions from the defendant, that he has been dealing and supplying the cocaine.”

He added: “He supplied and gave drugs to friends and family so it does appear to be fairly low level. If it was more than that it would be sent to crown court.”

The amphetamine was said to be for personal use.

Ian O’Rourke, in mitigation, said: “The quantity is very, very small. It’s clear from the defendant’s phone that he has been giving and sometimes receiving money for cocaine from family members and friends who came to his house.”

The case was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports until September 24 at Bedlington.

A Widdrington drink-driver has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Shaun Mason, of Sanderson Terrace, pleaded guilty to the offence at Berwick Magistrates Court.

Magistrates heard the 55-year-old crashed his Vauxhall Insignia on the B6431 near Alnwick on July 27.

A passing ambulance stopped to check on the defendant and the police were called.

The court heard he failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Middle Engine Lane police station in Wallsend where he gave a sample measuring 55mg/alc in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

In defence, the court heard Mason had been at a pub with his wife. He had been drinking and understood his wife would drive them home but they had a row and she left.

"He was left with the car and made the stupid decision to drive himself home,” said Ian O’Rourke. “As he was driving he came across a deer, swerved to avoid it and lost control of the car.

"He is very remorseful of what he did.”

Magistrates imposed a 14 month driving disqualification and ordered him to pay a £500 fine, £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

A thief who stole 10 bottles of Champagne from Marks and Spencer has been fined.

Andrew Hodgson pleaded guilty to theft from the M&S Food Hall in Alnwick on June 29.

Prosecutor James Long said: “The defendant and two others have travelled from out of the area and gone into the M&S Food Hall in Alnwick and stolen 10 bottles of Champagne. It’s said they were £52 a bottle.”

In mitigation, Chris Wilson told magistrates the defendant had been ‘struggling and bingeing on cocaine’.

"They decided to steal Champagne and sell it in order to buy drugs,” he told the court. “He apologises for his conduct and the underlying conditions that got the better of him.”

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was also ordered to pay £173 compensation to M&S.

His co-accused will appear at different courts later this month to face charges.