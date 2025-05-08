Driver crashed into roadworks on A1 near Berwick after drinking five pints of lager
James Simpson, 43, from Stoke-on-Trent, was working in the Berwick area when the incident took place on March 5.
Magistrates were told the crash happened around 11pm on the A1 near Scremerston where a contraflow system with traffic lights and reduced speed limit was in operation during roadworks.
The defendant was behind the wheel of a VW Transporter after he and work colleagues had been to a local pub for a few drinks.
The court heard they were heading to Haggerston Castle Holiday Park when the defendant collided with traffic cones and crashed off the road into a bush.
Police were called and the defendant refused to take a roadside breath test. He was taken to Bedlington police station where magistrates heard he again refused to comply or answer questions.
"It was undoubtedly a deliberate refusal but it was brought on by ignorance,” said Ian O’Rourke in mitigation. “He panicked.”
The defendant pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis.
Magistrates acknowledged the defendant’s remorse but noted he put several passengers and road workers at risk.
He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 150 hours unpaid work.
The defendant was also disqualified from driving for 24 months to be reduced by 24 weeks on completion of a rehabilitation course.
He was also told to pay £199 in costs.