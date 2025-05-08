Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drink drivers from Alnwick, Amble and Hadston have been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Stott, 36, of Blakelaw Road, Alnwick admitted drink driving in the Swansfield Park Road area of the town on March 10.

Magistrates heard that police were called to a report of a road collision around 11.30pm after the defendant crashed into a parked car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He provided a positive breath test of 80mg alc/breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Berwick Police Station and Magistrates' Court.

Berwick Court heard he had consumed five pints earlier in the day.

"He has no excuses,” defence solicitor Ian O’Rourke told the court. “He made an extraordinary decision to drive to The Fleece pub in Alnwick which is no more than 10 minutes walk away from where he was living.”

He was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £1,205.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelley Farrer, 51, of Scott Street in Amble, admitted drink driving after being stopped by police at the town’s Morrisons store on March 15.

Magistrates were told a police officer saw her swerve on the A1068 and he then followed her to the supermarket petrol station. She gave a positive breath test of 80mg alc.

"She is very ashamed to be appearing at court,” said Mr O’Rourke.

She was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £569.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor Smith, 47, of Ladyburn House in Hadston, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He also admitted driving without a licence and without insurance.

The court heard that he was stopped by a police officer after failing to give way at a roundabout in Amble. He provided a positive breath test of 76mg alc.

Magistrates were told that he was unable to buy an electricity voucher locally so decided to drive into Amble in his father’s car to get one. On his way back, he stopped to give three passengers a lift home, including an 11-year-old.

"It wasn’t his finest hour,” Mr O’Rourke told the court.

He was ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £365 and banned from driving for 22 months.