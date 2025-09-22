Drink driver found slumped at wheel of car on the A1 in Northumberland

A drink driver was found slumped over the steering wheel of his car on the A1 in north Northumberland, magistrates heard.

Police were called to the A1 at Middleton, near Belford, around 2.45am on August 23 following reports of a car blocking the carriageway.

Berwick Magistrates Court was told that officers found the engine still running and headlines on but its driver slumped at the wheel. They knocked on the window, stirring the driver who then moved the VW Golf onto a grass verge and into some bushes.

Farm worker Jonathan Burn, 31, from Meldon, near Morpeth, subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

The A1 near Belford. Picture: Google

He pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge when he appeared in court on Thursday. He gave a sample of 73mg alc in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Magistrates heard that the defendant works for a Belford-based farming business.

"On this particular occasion he was working an extremely long day, having started at 5am,” defence solicitor Ian O’Rourke told the court.

"Part of his role in the summer months is to drive tractors contracted out to various farms and he had been working in the Alnwick area.

"A good friend of his had opened a pub that day in Ellingham so after finishing work he went to the pub and had several beers and decided to drive home.

"It’s a decision he should never have made and he regrets it very much. It’s probable that he fell asleep because he was very tired and fatigued.”

The defendant was given a 19 month driving ban and ordered to pay a fine, costs and surcharge totalling £569. The court heard he intends to do a drink driver rehabilitation course which, if successfully completed, will reduce his disqualification.

Presiding magistrate John Fleet said: “The pain this act of foolishness is going to cause is only just beginning.

"The offence is aggravated by the fact it happened on the A1 at night and the consequences could have been catastrophic.

"Sadly we hear of fatal accidents on the A1 every week and thankfully, by the grace of God, this was not one.”

The defendant was told he will still be able to drive on private land such as farms but not on public roads.