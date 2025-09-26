A disqualified driver from Rothbury was caught behind the wheel when he passed a police officer who recognised him.

Lewis Ross, 28, of Whitton View, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Berwick Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Rehanna Haque told magistrates: “PC Fawcus was on duty on mobile patrol when his attention was drawn to a VW Crafter tipper van driving past him in the opposite direction by a man who he knew was a disqualified driver.”

The court heard the incident happened on July 20 when the defendant and a colleague were setting out to do removals work.

In mitigation, Judith Curry told magistrates the defendant was in the passenger seat as they drove along Whitton View. Roadworks were being carried out and it was down to a single lane.

The court heard the driver suddenly got out of the vehicle, blocking the road.

"Lewis got into the driver’s seat and moved the vehicle to where the lights were and was seen by the police,” said Ms Curry. “He realises it was a stupid thing to do.”

Presiding magistrate John Fleet commented: “I have to say this is one of the most spectacular disasters I have seen in a long time to be passing a police officer who you knew.”

He was handed a discretionary driving disqualification for a further seven months and ordered to pay a fine, costs and surcharge totalling £337.