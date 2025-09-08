Court round-up: Three local men appear before magistrates in Berwick

Magistrates have called on experts to give their opinion on a potential ‘zombie-style knife’ found at a Berwick address.

Colin Blenkinsop, of Prior View in Tweedmouth, appeared before magistrates in Berwick charged with the offence but entered no plea.

Prosecutor James Long explained: “The law in relation to zombie and zombie-style knives is complicated. The defendant was in possession in a private place but it’s whether it falls foul of the legislation.”

The defendant, 56, is also charged with possession of cannabis on December 17.

The case was adjourned until October 16 at Berwick court.

A Berwick drink driver has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Gary Bell was more than three times over the limit when he was caught on July 28.

The 58-year-old, of St George’s Road, admitted the offence when he appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates heard the defendant was seen staggering along North Road before getting into a car and driving to McDonald’s at Loaning Meadows.

A member of the public followed him and saw the defendant mounting a kerb and grass verge before parking across several bays.

Police were called and the defendant was arrested. He provided a positive breath sample measuring 114mg/alc in 100ml breath at Middle Engine Lane police station in Wallsend. The legal limit is 35mg.

Magistrates were told the defendant had been suffering from depression and was abusing alcohol. He had since been receiving support from Northumbria Recovery Partnership.

"He doesn’t put forward any fanciful excuses,” said Ian O’Rourke in mitigation. “This has come as something of a wake up call.”

The court heard that the defendant, a bricklayer, had two previous historic convictions for drink driving.

After reading a probation report, magistrates ordered him to pay a £947 fine, £379 surcharge and £85 costs. He was also disqualified from driving for 26 months.

A Spittal man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the Highcliffe estate.

Callum Betteridge, of St Bartholomew’s Crescent, appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court.

The 20-year-old also admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

He was arrested following an incident on July 1.

Prosecutor James Long said: “These are matters which, before sentencing, clearly need probation reports.”

The case was adjourned until September 24 at Bedlington.