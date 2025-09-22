Cannabis user banned for drug driving in Berwick
Andrew Humble, 50, pleaded guilty to the offence at Berwick Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Magistrates heard the defendant was stopped by police while driving a Vauxhall Astra in the Farne Road area of Spittal on June 3.
Officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis and the defendant, now living at Howdon in Tyne and Wear, provided a positive roadside sample.
He was taken to a police station for blood tests and found to be over the limit for cannabis with 2.9mg of THC.
The defendant, who was unrepresented, told magistrates he had been taking cannabis for years to combat issues with anxiety and depression.
"I hadn’t smoked anything that day but after 10-15 years of taking cannabis, I assume that’s why I had such a high level in my system,” he said.
He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a fine, costs and surcharge totalling £197.