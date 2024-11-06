A teenage boy has been charged following reports of a disturbance in Ashington.

Police were called to an address in the town at 6.50am last Friday following reports that a man and woman had been injured.

They were both taken to hospital with injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “The boy – aged 14 – who was arrested has since been charged in connection with the report with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“With charges now live, we would urge the public not to speculate about the incident both online and in the community.”

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered no plea when he appeared before magistrates on Saturday. The case was adjourned until December 4.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should send police a direct message on social media, use the live chat function, go to the website or call 101.

Please quote log number NP-20241101-0210.