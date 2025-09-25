Berwick woman ordered to pay compensation to police officer she kicked down stairs

A Berwick woman has admitted kicking a police officer down the stairs after being arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Drummond, of Church Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Nash and PC Walker when they attended an incident at her home on August 2.

The 28-year-old also admitted a charge of criminal damage when spitting inside a police van and being drunk and disorderly when she appeared at Berwick Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Rehanna Haque told magistrates the incident unfolded when a friend of the defendant was arrested following a heated row with her partner. It was said the defendant became ‘obstructive’ and at one point tried to climb out of an upstairs window.

Berwick Police Station and Magistrates' Court.

The court heard she was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, tried to bite PC Walker, who was wearing protective gloves, and kicked out at PC Nash ‘causing her to fall down multiple stairs’.

"It caused injury but luckily it was not as serious as it could have been,” magistrates were told.

Probation officer Claire Jones prepared a pre-sentence report and told the court the defendant was a vulnerable woman who was heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mitigation, Ian O’Rourke told the court the defendant had been drinking heavily since she was 12.

"She apologises to the police officers,” said Mr O’Rourke. “She is anxious to try to get her life and her health back on an even footing as soon as possible.”

Magistrates imposed a 12 month community order with up to 20 days of rehabilitation. The defendant was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to PC Nash.