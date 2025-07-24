A number of defendants appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court on July 24.

A serial shoplifter stole £400 worth of stock from the Marks & Spencer Food Hall in Alnwick.

Razy Aminpour, of East Denton in Newcastle, pleaded guilty to carrying out the offence on February 20.

The incident was captured on CCTV and James Long, prosecuting, said: “He got a trolley and simply went around filling it with whisky and meat joints before pushing it out of the store and leaving.”

Berwick Police Station and Magistrates' Court.

In mitigation, Neil Connell told magistrates the defendant had spent a few days living in Alnwick due to a housing issue in Newcastle.

"There were drug issues and he knew if he stayed in Alnwick he would relapse,” magistrates were told. “He didn’t have the money to get back to Newcastle so reverted to type and went into the first shop he came across.

"He filled a trolley at M&S and left without paying and then went around the bars of Alnwick where he sold the items and used the money in part to pay for his journey back to Newcastle.”

Raminpour, 45, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £400 compensation to M&S.

Alnwick man Kane Tait pleaded guilty to a drug driving charge.

Magistrates heard the 27-year-old, of St James Estate, was stopped by police in the Cawledge View area of the town on February 27.

The defendant failed a roadside test after a cannabis compound was found in his system.

In mitigation, the court heard the defendant was of previous good character and there was no evidence of poor driving.

"He had smoked a small amount of cannabis earlier that day and was stopped when he had gone out in the evening,” solicitor Ian O’Rourke told the court.

He was fined £150 and told to pay a £60 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Kieron Smith, of Cawledge View in Alnwick, pleaded guilty to sending a grossly offensive electronic message.

Magistrates heard the offence dated to March 30 when the defendant sent the message to a customer advisor for Metro Bank.

James Long, prosecuting, said: “The defendant phoned Metro Bank requesting money be transferred to his account. The bank was unable to agree to that as, as a consequence, the defendant racially abused a women who was simply trying to do what she could in the circumstances.”

Smith, 31, who represented himself, said he had grown frustrated after making repeated attempts to resolve the matter.

But he admitted: “There was no excuse for my reaction. I completely lost my temper.”

Magistrates said: “I know everyone has been frustrated when talking with call centres but your reaction was completely unacceptable.”

They called for probation reports and the case was adjourned until August 20.

A drink-driver who was more than three times over the legal limit has lost his licence.

Harry Lewis, 26, of Chester Road in Stockport, pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard he was caught drink driving on the B1341 at Lucker on June 7. He gave a positive breath test measuring 115mg alc in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

He was fined £760 and ordered to pay a £304 surcharge and £85 court costs.

He was banned from driving for 28 months, to be reduced by 28 weeks on completion of a rehabilitation course.

Berwick man Leigh Patterson admitted a charge of drugs possession after being caught with cannabis resin.

The court heard police were called to the Ladbrokes betting shop on May 5 after a report by staff.

The defendant, 52, of Drive Drive in Tweedmouth, was searched and a small quantity of cannabis resin was found.

He was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay a surcharge and costs totalling £111.