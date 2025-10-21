A woman taken to court by Northumberland County Council for persistent noise nuisance has been issued with a financial penalty of more than £1,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Kairton of Liddles Street, Bedlington, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates Court on October 10.

She left the court prior to the matter being heard and she was prosecuted in her absence for breaching an abatement notice that had been issued by the local authority in accordance with the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court ordered Ms Kairton to pay a £660 fine, £200 contribution to costs, and a victim surcharge of £265, adding up to a total financial penalty of £1,124.

The Law Courts in Newcastle.

Magistrates heard that in August 2024, the county council received a complaint from a resident about excessive noise including loud music, shouting and banging emanating from a domestic property in Bedlington.

The complaint was investigated by officers in the council’s public protection service, which included the use of noise monitoring equipment.

It was found that the noise emanating from the property was impacting on the use and enjoyment of surrounding properties, making it a statutory nuisance in law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The abatement notice was served in November 2024 requiring Ms Kairton to stop the excessive domestic noise coming from her property.

In February 2025, the council team found the excessive noise was continuing and Ms Kairton was potentially in breach of the abatement notice.

Officers conducted further investigation and monitoring of the noise. Despite attempts to contact Ms Kairton, no response was received and evidence was obtained that she was in breach of the notice.

Coun Gordon Stewart, the council’s cabinet member for public safety, said: “Unfortunately, despite significant efforts to try and resolve the matter, this resident wouldn’t work with us to change her unreasonable behaviour that was impacting on other people’s quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If residents are living in close proximity to one another there understandably has to be a little bit of consideration and tolerance, but this noise was excessive and persistent.

“It was impacting on neighbours and this resident had absolutely no consideration for others living nearby – that is why we took the decision to take her to court.”