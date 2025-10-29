A company has been fined after an employee became entangled in a horizontal borer while carrying out cleaning operations.

Newcastle Magistrates’ Court heard how, on 30 November 2023, while cleaning swarf from a horizontal borer, an employee became entangled around the rotating tool piece, which had been left running.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company failed to ensure appropriate guarding was in place on the machine, and that no safe system of work existed for its operation. Furthermore, a lack of effective auditing of daily check sheets meant a removed trip probe went unnoticed.

The employee sustained significant injuries to his legs and ankles, multiple broken ribs, and a collapsed lung on the left-hand side, requiring skin grafts as well as the partial amputation of two toes.

This incident followed previous HSE action at the site, during which guarding of machinery was identified as an issue requiring action.

Site and Field Services Limited, of North Seaton Industrial Estate, Ashington, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The company was fined £40,000 and ordered to pay £6,382 in costs at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court.

Following the hearing, HSE inspector Darian Dundas said: “Effective monitoring, auditing and review of guarding is essential to demonstrate that it is effective in controlling risk.”