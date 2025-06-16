Alnwick man sentenced at court after admitting possession of cocaine

An Alnwick man has pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidan Balmbra, 20, of Upper Barresdale, admitted the offence when he appeared at Berwick Magistrates Court.

Magistrates heard that a police officer saw the defendant and another man appearing to exchange an item at the junction of Howling Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant was approached and admitted possession of the Class A drug. He was found with 1g cocaine consistent with personal use.

Berwick Police Station and Magistrates' Court.

In mitigation, the court heard the defendant, who works for a telecoms company as a civil engineer, had gone through a break-up and was drinking too much.

"He is very much ashamed to be here,” defence solicitor Ian O’Rourke told the court. “He has cut right back on the drink and has not touched drugs since so I am optimistic this was a blip.”

Magistrates said the defendant had shown a ‘degree of immaturity’.

He was given a conditional discharge for eight months and ordered to pay costs totalling £111.