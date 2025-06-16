Alnwick man sentenced at court after admitting possession of cocaine

By Ian Smith
Published 16th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
An Alnwick man has pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

Aidan Balmbra, 20, of Upper Barresdale, admitted the offence when he appeared at Berwick Magistrates Court.

Magistrates heard that a police officer saw the defendant and another man appearing to exchange an item at the junction of Howling Lane.

The defendant was approached and admitted possession of the Class A drug. He was found with 1g cocaine consistent with personal use.

In mitigation, the court heard the defendant, who works for a telecoms company as a civil engineer, had gone through a break-up and was drinking too much.

"He is very much ashamed to be here,” defence solicitor Ian O’Rourke told the court. “He has cut right back on the drink and has not touched drugs since so I am optimistic this was a blip.”

Magistrates said the defendant had shown a ‘degree of immaturity’.

He was given a conditional discharge for eight months and ordered to pay costs totalling £111.

