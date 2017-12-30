Court imposes ban after crash on the A1 Berwick bypass

A woman who badly damaged her car when she crashed on the A1 Berwick bypass has been disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Dawn Davidson, of Glebe Park in Duns, pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a breath test specimen when she appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court last month.

After reading pre-sentence reports on Thursday, magistrates also fined the defendant £400, ordered her to pay £200 prosecution costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Iain Jordan, prosecuting, said: “On September 19, shortly after 7.30pm, police attended an RTA on the A1 Berwick bypass at the junction with the A6105.

“On arrival, they saw a black Fiat Punto in the central reservation had collided with a no U-turn sign and a street lamp. There was extensive damage to the car.”

The court heard froma police report that the defendant was unsteady on her feet, her eyes were glazed and alcohol was smelled. She failed a roadside breath test and was arrested and taken to a police station. She was asked to provide a formal breath test just after 9.30pm but she was not able to.

In mitigation, the court heard the defendant suffered a rib injury in the crash but had declined the advice of paramedics to go to hospital.

She initially pleaded not guilty but, without medical evidence, changed her plea.

Her ban will be reduced by 18 weeks on completion of a rehabilitation course.