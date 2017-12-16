Couple’s prize delight

A North-East couple are celebrating after winning a holiday home at five-star Park Leisure’s luxury Amble Links park.

Pamela and Wesley Borgesson, from County Durham, took part in the holiday-home provider’s nationwide competition to Win A Luxury Holiday Home at this year’s Sunderland Air Show.

Podiatrist Pamela, 39, her civil-servant husband Wesley, 38, and their four-year-old daughter, were presented with their prize, which comprises two bedrooms, large open-plan living area, modern kitchen and beautifully-decorated master bedroom, en-suite toilet and integrated appliances.

The family, who chose Amble over a number of parks due to its coastal location and friendly atmosphere, will also have access to the array of facilities at Amble Links.