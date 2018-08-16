County welcomed over ten million visitors last year

The annual North East report on the economic impact of tourism reveals that Northumberland welcomed 10.3 million visitors during 2017, a six per cent increase on 2016.

The research conducted by NewcastleGateshead initiative shows that the visitor economy in Northumberland is continuing to grow year on year.

The report has also revealed that the amount spent by visitors is up 6% on 2016 at £924.84 million.

Jude Leitch, director at Northumberland Tourism said: “Given that tourism is so important to Northumberland, supporting nearly 15,000 jobs, this growth is very good news. Confidence amongst our businesses is high and we are seeing a lot of private investment in new attractions, accommodation and restaurants.

“Our ongoing challenge is to ensure that this level of growth is managed sustainably, so as to protect our beautiful landscapes and our way of life. We are working closely with Northumberland County Council towards this aim.”

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for tourism at Northumberland County Council, said: I’m absolutely delighted to see continued growth in our figures year on year.”

Promising figures were also released around the food and drink industry in Northumberland, stating that the sector now accounts for 36% of all visitor expenditure and 31% of all employment.

To read the full report please visit www.northumberlandtourism.org.uk