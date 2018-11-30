County in the running for awards hat-trick

Northumberland County Council is hoping to pick up a hat-trick of awards.

It has has been shortlisted in three categories of the prestigious Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards.

The council is competing against the very best in local government in three categories: Health and Social Care; Public/Public Partnerships; and Digital Impact.

The LGC Awards celebrate the teams and individuals making the biggest difference to their communities.

Council leader, Coun Peter Jackson, said: “Our staff and teams are constantly striving to provide the best quality services for the residents of Northumberland and I am delighted to see their contribution recognised at a national level.”

The awards, run by the Local Government Chronicle, celebrate achievement in the local government sector. The winners will be announced in March 2019.